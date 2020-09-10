Cross Country finally began for the Baldwin-Woodville team Thursday.
The Blackhawks traveled to Hammond to compete in a Middle Border Conference meet hosted by St. Croix Central
Osceola placed first with 38 points as they had four runners in the top 10. Central was second at 50. New Richmond finished third at 70 and B-W had 140.
Bekah Luckwaldt was the top individual finisher for B-W as she placed seventh at a time of 21 minutes, 47.6 seconds. Morgan Margelofsky was next (18th, 23:55.5). Ella Schutz finished 34th at 25:28.4. Greta Weyer was 38th at 26:15.5 and Adison Wilde rounded out the B-W scoring, as she placed 43rd at 26:29.4.
Mya Kizer from St. Croix Central was first with a time of 19:53.2. Osceola’s Rachael Ulrich and Lauren Ellefson were second and third respectively with times of 20:05.8 and 20:16.4.
Meanwhile, the Blackhawk boys finished eighth at 241. New Richmond dominated the meet as they had five runners place in the top six and ended up with 25 points. Osceola was second with 54, followed by Central’s 102. Prescott took fourth at 124, edging Amery and Ellsworth who each scored 125. Somerset was seventh at 190.
Parker Schutz was the top B-W runner as he was 36th (21:12.1). Austin Haney was 43rd at 22:00.4. Austin Pollack took 53rd (26:38.8), Caleb Hinton was 54th (26:49.2) and Hayden Wilson finished 55th (26:50.1).
Max Blader of New Richmond was first at 16:45.5, edging teammate Cale Bishop by less than two seconds. Osceola’s McDonald Quinn was third at 17:15.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.