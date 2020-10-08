Girls golf qualifies for sectionals

Mission accomplished for the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team Sept. 30 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
In the regional meet hosted by St. Croix Central, the Blackhawks finished fourth, which advances them to the Sectional meet at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake on Oct. 7.
“A very blustery day to say the least at Pheasant Hills,” B-W coach Eric Harmon said. “Everyone battled the elements with a little rain and constant wind all day. It was tough conditions, and Prescott shot a great team score.”
Prescott won the regional champion with a 339 team score, followed by St. Croix Central’s 364. Regis/Altoona placed third at 397. The Blackhawks scored a 413. The top four teams from the regional advance to the sectional.
Lezlie Weyer led B-W with a 92.
“Another very good round from Lezlie,” Harmon explained. “She has been consistent hitting fairways and being on or close to the greens in regulation. Still working on the putting and short chips to save a few shots.”
Grace Carlson was next with a 103.
“An outstanding round for Grace,” Harmon continued. “A career best for her and nice to see her put both sides together for her round. She has been much better with iron play, and her chipping has improved. She continues to keep the ball in play, not giving away too much penalty strokes.” Tessa Van Someren added a 108, followed by Roza Emmert’s 110.
“Tessa played well early and then battled late in her round,” Harmon said. “Roza had a tough start to her round, couldn’t get any breaks and battled the wind with her tee shots and iron play. She made an adjustment with her feet, started to hit the ball straight, and played much better the last 10-12 hours and finished with a 51 on the back nine holes.” Ally Noll rounded out the B-W scoring with a 117.
“She battled throughout the day, and had a tough time with the wind on a few shots taking it way off course,” Harmon concluded.
Sally Vangsness of St. Croix Central earned medalist honors with a 76, followed by Ava Salay of Prescott with a 77. Liz Rohl of Prescott was third with a 85.
The top two teams and top three individuals from the sectional advance to State at Blackwolf Run in Kohler Oct. 12-13.
