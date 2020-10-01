The Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team finished fourth in the Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 23 at the New Richmond Golf Club.
Prescott won the meet with a 352, followed by New Richmond’s 364. St. Croix Central took third at 383, with the Blackhawks shooting a 423.
Lezlie Weyer led B-W with a 93.
“Lezlie had a lot of good shots today!” said B-W coach Eric Harmon. “Her personal best of a 93 was a great way to finish the conference season.”
Tessa Van Someren shot a 107, with Ally Noll shooting a 111.
“Tessa had a good start to her round, but then started to find the hazard areas,” Harmon explained. “Ally had a good front nine, had troubles off the tee on the last nine holes.”
Grace Carlson finished with a 112 and Roza Emmert carded a 115.
“Grace started out with a few bogies and a par, had a good front nine,” Harmon said. “She had a little trouble on a few holes on the back nine.
“Roza had a tough day, in and out of the hazards.”
Lanie Veenendall of New Richmond was medalist with a 78, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot. Sally Vangsness of St. Croix Central was third with an 86.
In the final conference standings, Prescott was the champions with 98 points, New Richmond was second with a 81. St. Croix Central took third with an 82. Baldwin-Woodville finished fourth with 65.
Veenendall, Salay, Vangsness along with Ava Pesha of Somerset and Rhi Stuz of Prescott were named to the first team.
The regional meet will be at Pheasant Hills, Sept. 30.
Van Someren shoots a
career best
Van Someren shot a career best 47 during a conference meet Sept. 21 at Pheasant Hills.
Prescott won the meet with a 167, followed by St. Croix Central’s 180. New Richmond took third at 183 and B-W’s 202.
Noll was the next B-W golfer with a 49, followed by Weyer’s 50. Emmert shot a 56 and Carlson carded a 59.
“The best round of the season on the last nine-hole match of the season,” Harmon added. “Career bests for Tessa and Ally – good to see some scores in the 40’s.”
Salay of Prescott was medalist with a 36. Veenendall was next with a 39. Vangsness and Stutz each shot a 43.
