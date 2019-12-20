The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team went cold from three-point range in a 49-28 loss to Amery Dec. 16.
The Blackhawks finished 1-for-10. Maddy Jensen led B-W with nine points and five rebounds. Anna Jordt scored six. Brooke Klatt had five rebounds and Brianna Mikla dished out three assists.
Ella Schmidt led the Warriors with 15 points and eight rebounds. Lydia Monson and Morgan Brotzel each scored nine while Julia Engebretson had eight.
