Bekah Luckwaldt’s sixth place finish led the Baldwin-Woodville girls cross country team to a fifth place finish at the Somerset Invitational Sept. 10.
Osceola placed four runners in the top 12 to win the eight-team meet with 48 points. St. Croix Central was second with 52, followed by New Richmond’s 62. Somerset took fourth at 113 and the Blackhawks scored 137.
SCC’s Mya Kizer finished first with a time of 18 minutes, 38.1 seconds, edging Osceola’s Rachael Ulrich by less than five seconds. Luckwaldt’s time was 20 minutes, 7.7 seconds.
Other Blackhawks included Morgan Margelofsky was 24th (23:00.51), Ella Schutz placed 30th (23:28.32), Adison Wilde finished 38th (24:39.62) and Natalie Bolstad earning 39th (24:41.46).
Meanwhile, the boys finished eighth. New Richmond dominated the boys’ portion with four runners in the top five and the fifth placing in the top 10. The Tigers finished with 22 points.
Osceola was second with 57, followed by Ellsworth’s 92. St. Croix Central took fourth with 109 and Prescott had 127. Amery finished with 132. Somerset finished with 190 and B-W had 206.
New Richmond’s Max Blader was first at 15:57.97. Fellow Tiger Cale Bishop was second at 16:16.76.
Parker Schutz was the top B-W finisher. He finished in 23rd (19:03.63). Austin Schmidt was 38th (20:04.24). Austin Haney took 41st (20:29.25). Hayden Wilson finished 51st (24:10.14) and Caleb Hinton was 53rd (24:46.82).
The Blackhawks are off until Sept. 19 when they compete in the Osceola Invitational.
