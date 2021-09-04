The Baldwin-Woodville girls cross country team finished ninth in its season opener Boyceville Invitational Aug. 25.
“The girls team had some very good pack running, starting early on in the race which helped them push another,” said B-W coach Zack Ambrose. “It was a very humid, high dew point morning with little no to wind, so times across the board were slower than usual.”
Durand had four runners finish in the top 10 to win with 55 points. Colfax was second at 104. Cameron took third at 117. The Blackhawks scored 217.
Glenwood City’s Bella Simmons was first at 21 minutes, 36. 8 seconds. Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was second 11 seconds behind. Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszek took third at 22:02.0.
Morgan Margelofsky led the Blackhawks with a time of 26:11.4, good enough for 35th place. Ella Schutz was next at 26:34.9 (41st), Natalie Bolstad finished at 26:35.3 (42nd) and Adison Wilde clocked in at 26:45.1 (46th).
Freshman Lavinia Kool rounded out the B-W scoring with a time of 28:09.1 (53rd).
“She had a great first high school 5k,” Ambrose said. “She ran with some of her more experienced teammates.”
The boys had an incomplete team score as they only had four runners.
Prescott won the team event with 61 points. Elk Mound was second at 81, followed by Glenwood City’s 85.
Durand’s Parker Schneider edged McDonnell Central’s Dan Anderson by two-hundredths of a second (17:26.1 to 17:26.3). Glenwood City’s JJ Wiliams took third, 16 seconds behind.
Austin Schmidt was the top B-W runner with a time of 22:21.4 (53rd place). Riley Laesch had a time of 24:26.1 (81st), Hayden Wilson registered a time of 26:21.7 (99th) and Noah Schommer finished with a time of 35:46 (129th).
“The boys team is spaced apart more, but they still found ways to push themselves and gave their best efforts,” Ambrose said.
B-W travels to St. Croix Central for the Central Invitational Thursday.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully better weather temperature wise, and getting a true indicator of fitness levels where the humidity doesn’t play such a factor,” Ambrose said. “Some of these athletes haven’t ran a race in almost 10 months, so it’s exciting to see what they can do after an early rust-buster race.”
