The St. Croix Valley Fusion winning streak extended to three games on Jan. 25 with a 3-1 victory of over the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats (4-10-4) in River Falls.
St. Croix Valley (14-5) sprinted out to a 3-0 first period lead and didn’t allow a goal until 9:28 into the third period.
Abbie DeLong opened the scoring at the 6:36 mark. Tyann Mittl added a goal less than four minutes later, and Jenna Bergmanis closed out the first period with a power play goal.
Earning assists were Sammie Johnson, Bergmanis, Jaden Woiwode, Abbie DeLong and Amber DeLong. Johnson’s assist was her first point of the year.
“USM is a good Wisconsin team,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. “Scoring all three goals in the first period kind of took the wind out of their sails.”
Sydney Seeley collected 16 saves while the Fusion outshot the Wildcats, 34-17.
