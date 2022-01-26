The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team earned a big conference win over the Western Wisconsin Stars 5-2 Jan. 18.
The game was tied at 2, before the Fusion put the game away with three goals.
Kendall Sundby started the scoring with an unassisted goal 46 seconds left in the first period. The Stars’ Makenzie Weiss tied the game with Josie Sawicki on the assist at the 6 minute, 51 second mark in the second period. Sundby scored her second goal two minutes later unassisted to give the Fusion the lead again.
Alise Wiehl then tied the game at 2 with Makena Ducklow on the assist. Jenna Bergmanis scored the game winning goal 79 seconds later with Sundby on the assist.
Kraly Walker scored her first goal of the season with less than 90 seconds remaining in the second period. Sundby and Makenzie Weiss earned the assists.
Alexis Ralston added the insurance goal at the 5:43 mark of the third period, her second goal of the season. Sundby and Sophia John were on the assists.
After Sundby’s five point night, she leads the team with goals (22), assists (11) and points (33).
Kiara Therriault is second in points with 13 (seven goals and six assists). Jenna Bergmanis has five goals and seven assists for 12 points, which is third.
The Stars outshot the Fusion 26-17 with Jasmine Peterson stopping 24 shots. A key stat in the game was the power plays. The Fusion went 2-for-2, while the Stars went 1-for-5.
The Fusion swept the season series from the Stars as they won 4-1 in the team’s first meeting Nov. 24.
The Fusion improved to 5-0 in the conference and 11-5 overall. The Stars are now 2-4 in the conference and 13-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.