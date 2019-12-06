The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls ice hockey team kicked off its 2019-20 season in style with a 3-1 road win in Princeton, Minnesota, on Nov. 22.
Bella Rasmuson scored the Fusion's first goal of the year 11:01 into the second period off assists by Amber DeLong and Lilly Accola for a 1-0 lead that lasted almost six minutes before Princeton was able to answer with a goal by McKenzie Meland.
Abbie DeLong scored the go-ahead goal, unassisted, 3:52 into the third period and Tyann Mittle added an insurance goal for the Fusion four minutes later as Jaden Woiwode picked up the assist.
Overall, the Fusion outshot Princeton, 34-22, while SCV goalkeeper Sydney Seeley earned 21 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.