The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team had a 3-1 lead after Trinity Mittl’s goal two minutes, 20 seconds into the third period in the Jan. 25 game.
Eleven minutes later, the Raiders scored three goals and had the lead for the first time. The final ended up 4-3 which was the Fusion’s first conference loss.
After a scoreless first period, Kendall Sundby scored a goal for the 15th time in 17 games two minutes into the second period. Hudson then tied it up less than three minutes later. Sophia John scored her third goal of the season at the 10:35 mark of the second period with Alayna Brightbill and Sundby on the assists.
Mittl’s goal was set up Makenzie Weiss and Jenna Bergmanis.
Denman Rode’s unassisted goal at the 13:15 mark in the third period was the game winner.
The Fusion outshot Hudson 22-19. Jasmine Petersen stopped 15 shots. Both teams struggled on the power play, with Hudson going 1-for-4 and the Fusion went 0-for-4.
Hudson is now 6-1. The Fusion fell to 5-1.
Central Wisconsin 4, Fusion 1
The Jan. 28 matchup was the second between the two teams as the Fusion won 2-0 on Dec. 30 to take the Culver’s Cup Tournament in Madison.
This time the Storm put the game away in the third period, scoring two goals in 28 seconds.
Gabrielle duVair scored two goals with Samantha Federici and Gabi Heuser scoring one each. Dru Sabatke assisted on three of them.
The Storm gave the Fusion plenty of chances to score as they were whistled for seven penalties. The Fusion could only capitalize on one of them, a Kiara Therriault goal in the first period with Jenna Bergmanis and Kraly Walker on the assists.
The Storm outshot the Fusion 20-19. Jasmine Peterson stopped 16 shots.
Fusion 8, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
The Fusion snapped a losing streak thanks to six goals in the second period to win the Jan. 29 game.
Jenna Bergmanis tallied a hat trick, her first of the season. Trinity Mittl accounted for two goals. Kendall Sundby, Sophia John and Sammie Johnson scored the other goals.
Sundby and Makenzie Weiss finished with three assists each. Ally Noll, Mittl, Gabi Van Dell and Natalie Roussopoulos had the other assists.
The Fusion finished with 50 shots on goal compared to Union’s seven. The Fusion went 2-for-3 on the power play. Jasmine Peterson stopped seven shots to earn her fourth shutout of the season.
The Fusion improved to 12-7 on the season.
