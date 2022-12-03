Fusion start season with win over Western Wisconsin Stars

The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team started its season Nov. 23 against the Western Wisconsin Stars, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.
They gained some amount of redemption thanks to scoring two third period goals to clinch the 3-1 victory.
Both goals in the third period were scored on the power play. Kendall Sundby scored her first goal of the season two minutes into the third period to break the 1-1 tie with the assists by Kraly Walker and Nathalie Rotsaert. Trinity Mittl iced the victory with an empty net goal with 25 seconds left in the game.
The Stars scored the game’s first goal as Charlotte Rea scored unassisted on a power play goal in the second period. Mittl tied the game six minutes later with the assists by Oaklie Holldorf and Sundby.
The Fusion outshot the Stars 33-13 thanks to a 19-6 advantage in the second period. The Fusion finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Stars went 1-for-4.
Jasmine Petersen stopped 12 shots to earn the win.
Bay Area 4-4, Fusion 2-0
Bay Area swept a weekend doubleheader over the Fusion Nov. 25 and 26.
In the Nov. 25 game, the Fusion were ahead 2-0 to start the third period, but the Ice Bears scored all four goals in the final period, including an empty netter with 38 seconds left. Emily Bill recorded two goals.
Sundby scored both Fusion goals unassisted in the first two periods. The Fusion power play couldn’t get going, finishing 0-for-6, while Bay Area went 0-for-1.
The Fusion outshot Bay Area 26-23, including 11-4 in the second period. Petersen stopped 19 saves in a losing effort.
The following day, the Ice Bears outshot the Fusion 31-16 thanks to a 13-4 advantage in the second period where they scored twice. For a second straight game, the Fusion power play struggled, this time going 0-for-4.
Meanwhile, the Ice Bears’ power play went 2-for-5. Julianne Bradford scored twice, while adding an assist. Bill also scored a goal along with an assist.
