The St. Croix Valley Fusion picked up a big 7-1 girls' ice hockey victory Dec. 27 at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison against the Brookfield Glacier as participants in the Culver's Cup.
The Fusion set the tone early, scoring two goals in the first two minutes and building a 4-0 advantage by the 7 minute mark.
While Brookfield managed an unassisted goal 8:15 into the first period, the opening stanza finished with St. Croix Valley boasting a 5-1 lead.
All five of the Fusion's first period goals were scored by different players and all were at even strength. Abbie Delong's goal just before the 7 minute mark was unassisted. The other goals were scored by Amber Delong, Bella Rasmuson, Jadyn Erickson and Jaden Woiwode. Collecting assists were Maddie Buck, Lilly Accola, Amber DeLong, Jenna Bermanis and Tyann Mittl.
After a scoreless second period, SCV's Abbie and Amber Delong each added a third period insurance goal. Abbie was assisted by Juneau Paulsen and Accola. Amber was assisted by Rasmuson and Kiara Therriault.
Sydney Seeley and Olivia Dumond split time in the SCV goal with Dumond saving all nine shots faced and Seeley saving five of six shots. Overall the Fusion outshot the Glacier 54-15 in the penalty free game.
