The Central Wisconsin Storm visited the United Civic Center Ice Arena on Dec. 20 and produced a rare shutout against the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team, 2-0.
The Storm (8-1) entered the game ranked No. 3 in the state rankings while the Fusion (7-2) sat in the No. 6 spot.
Both goals came in the second period as the Storm fired a barrage of 15 shots against St. Croix Valley goalkeeper Sydney Seeley.
“The girls battled hard and Sydney was solid between the pipes again,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. “That was the best team we’ve seen so far this year and quite possibly the most skilled team from top to bottom in the state.”
Overall, the Storm outshot the Fusion, 34-13, and Seeley finished with 32 saves.
