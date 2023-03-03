Fusion sees season end in semifinals By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Mar 3, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alexis Ralston in control of the puck during the Hudson game Feb. 21. Sam Niebeling | Niebeling's Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team earned the No. 1 seed in its section for the second straight year.And for the second straight year, the Fusion season ended in the semifinals as Hudson upset the top-seeded Fusion 2-1 Feb . 21.It’s the third match of the year between the two teams as Hudson prevailed 3-2 Dec. 13 in River Falls, while the Fusion rolled to the 5-2 victory Jan. 24.Kendall Sundby started the scoring with a goal 57 seconds into the first period. Avery Haider then tied the game six minutes later. Camryn Robson scored the game winner at 3:03 of the second period on a power play goal. Brooklin Monicken and Kayle Prater earned the assists.The Fusion outshot Hudson 38-27 with Raider Catterina Donna stopping 37 shots for the win. Anna Woolley registered 25 saves in a losing effort.Hudson advanced to the sectional final against No. 3 seed Coulee Region where it won 2-1 to qualify for the state tournament. The Fusion ended its season 12-13 and will graduate Sophia John, Trinity Mittl, Kiara Therriault, Alayna Brightbill, Alisha Latham and Jasmine Peterson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Fusion sees season end in semifinals DNR to host informational meeting regarding Special Well Casing Depth Area in the towns of Hudson and Warren CVTC, partners awarded $4.9M for health care training EDC honors 2022’s top businesses Village Board approves funding for EMS building Menomonie ends boys hockey season in semifinals State and local tax burden falls to new low after $1 billion cut Former Woodville bar owner found guilty of arson Most Popular Former Woodville bar owner found guilty of arson Former Woodville bar owner guilty of arson BW high school to lose three teachers Pair accused of stealing from Amish Property owners along Wildwood Trail confront county about access issues Upcoming Events Mar 4 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 5 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 7 Community Supper Tue, Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Mar 7, 2023 CST Mar 9 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Mar 9, 2023 CST Mar 9 Breakfast Waffle Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
