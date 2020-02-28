The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team had won its last nine games heading into Tuesday’s WIAA section semifinal against Hudson in Baldwin.
During that stretch, the Fusion outscored opponents 41-10 with goaltender Sydney Seeley having a scoreless streak that stretched over 100 minutes.
Furthermore, the Fusion swept Hudson in both games this year, winning in overtime in December in Hudson and by a 4-1 score in Baldwin in January.
So, naturally what happens Tuesday?
Hudson scores three in the first period, keying its 6-1 victory. It’s the most goals the Fusion have given up all year.
Hudson (10-12-1) moves on to the Section Final 12 p.m. Saturday where it will play top-seeded Eau Claire Area in Somerset.
"The Hudson game was obviously very disappointing," said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. "We came out flat and lost the momentum early and never really could get it back. The Raiders outplayed us."
The Fusion got the game’s first goal as Abbie DeLong scored on an even strength goal from the assist by Madyson Shew.
From there, the Raiders took over. Senior Mallory Thompson scored two of Hudson’s goals in the first period. She came into Tuesday’s game having a multi-goal game only once.
Sophomore Bayley Glasspoole had only four assists during the regular season. She had four assists Tuesday against the Fusion. Senior Taylor Wandschneider also recorded a three-point night, only her second three-point game of the season.
Hudson even scored a power play goal and outshot the Fusion 25-22.
The Fusion end its season at 20-6. They will graduate nine seniors, including Abbie and Amber DeLong and Seeley. Cranston noted its record tied for the fifth best record in Fusion history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.