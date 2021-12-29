The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team needed only 33 seconds to provide the winning margin Dec. 21 against Eau Claire Area.
Kiara Therriault and Kendall Sundby scored the two goals in that stretch as the Fusion won 2-1 over its fellow Big Rivers Conference brethren.
Therriault scored her sixth goal of the season at the 6 minute, 55 second mark of the second period with Sundby and Ally Noll earning the assist.
Sundby scored her team-high 11th goal 33 seconds later unassisted. The Fusion outshot the Stars 48-19.
Those two goals were enough for Jasmine Peterson and the Fusion defense the rest of the way. Peterson stopped 18 shots to earn the win. It’s her third game this season she has given up one goal.
They improved to 3-0 in the conference and 5-3 overall. Eau Claire is now 0-3 and 2-7 overall.
