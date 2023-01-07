The St. Croix Valley Fusion scored at least seven goals for the third time this season, routing Wisconsin Valley Union 9-2 at the Culver’s Cup in Madison Dec. 28.
The Fusion scored the game’s first six goals in the first two periods with Kendall Sundby registering a hat trick in that time span. Sundby added one more goal to finish with 12 goals over her last three games.
Sophia John, Trinity Mittl, Morgan Kivel, Nathalie Rotsaert and Alisha Latham accounted for the other Fusion goals.
Eight Fusion players tallied an assist: Oaklie Holldorf finished with four, Kraly Walker tallied three, Kivel recorded two, Mittl, Alayna Brightbill, Alexis Ralston, Rotsaert and Lola Peavey recorded one each.
The Fusion went 2-for-3 on the power play, with Sundby accounting for both of those goals. Valley Union finished 0-for-2. The Fusion outshot Valley Union 59-19.
Jasmine Peterson stopped nine shots on 11 attempts. Anna Woolley was perfect, going 8-for-8.
Metro Lynx 2, Fusion 1
Addie Armstrong registered 25 saves as the Madison Metro Lynx edged the Fusion in the Culver’s Cup semifinals Dec. 29.
Emma Stebbeds scored the game’s first goal 92 seconds into the first period with Izzy Goldshmidt and Brita Lake on the assists. Eleanor Adams tied the game at 13:07 in the second period with Alexis Ralston on the assist.
Stebbeds tallied the game winner 70 seconds later with Grace Bonnell on the assist.
The Fusion outshot Metro Lynx 13-3 in the third period but couldn’t put anything past Armstrong.
Both teams went scoreless on the power play as the Metro Lynx went 0-for-3 and the Fusion 0-for-1. Peterson stopped 17 shots in a losing effort.
Central Wisconsin 3, Fusion 2
Gabi Heuser’s goal at the 4:31 mark of double overtime gave Central Wisconsin third place in the Culver’s Cup Dec. 30.
The Storm scored the game’s first two goals in the first period within a two-minute span including a short-handed goal.
John scored the Fusion’s first goal on a power play with Brightbill on the assist at the 9:25 mark of the second period. Sundby then tied the game at the 7:32 mark of the third period with a shorthanded goal.
The Fusion outshot Central Wisconsin 43-26, including 19-8 in the third period. The Fusion finished 1-for-9 on the power play as the Storm went 0-for-2.
Peterson started in net for the Fusion but played only 11:48, recording five shots on seven attempts. Woolley played the rest of the way, giving up only Heuser’s goal.
