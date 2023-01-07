The St. Croix Valley Fusion scored at least seven goals for the third time this season, routing Wisconsin Valley Union 9-2 at the Culver’s Cup in Madison Dec. 28. 

The Fusion scored the game’s first six goals in the first two periods with Kendall Sundby registering a hat trick in that time span. Sundby added one more goal to finish with 12 goals over her last three games. 

