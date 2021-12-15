A 10-day break between games turned out just fine for the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team.
The Fusion scored eight goals on 29 shots in disposing of Red Wing 8-2, Dec. 7.
Kendall Sundby continued her outstanding offensive start to the season with her first hat trick of the season. She added an assist for a four-point night. She now has nine goals and four assists on the season.
Kiara Therriault added two goals and an assist for a three-point night. Sophia John and Jenna Bergmanis finished with a goal and an assist. Trinity Mittl scored her first goal of the season.
Ally Noll, Alayna Brightbill and Alisha Latham each had an assist.
Jasmine Peterson stopped 12 shots on 14 attempts to earn the win.
Fusion coaching staff also has to be happy with its penalty kill. The Wingers went 0-for-4 on the power play.
The Fusion improved to 3-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.