The St. Croix Valley Fusion tightened its hold on first place in the conference thanks to defeating Hudson 5-2 in its Jan. 24 game.
Five different Fusion players scored a goal with Trinity Mittl and Kendall Sundby registering an assist as well.
The St. Croix Valley Fusion tightened its hold on first place in the conference thanks to defeating Hudson 5-2 in its Jan. 24 game.
Five different Fusion players scored a goal with Trinity Mittl and Kendall Sundby registering an assist as well.
Morgan Kivel scored the Fusion’s first goal at the 8:11 mark of the first period with the assists from Nathalie Rotsaert and Oaklie Holldorf. The Raiders grabbed the lead 19 seconds later with an even strength goal.
Alexis Ralston tied the game at 2 at the 12:06 mark of the first period with Chloe Ralston on the assist. Sundby scored the eventual game winner at the 14:55 mark with Mittl on the assist.
Kraly Walker scored on a power play goal at the 13:43 mark of the second period unassisted. Mittl scored an insurance goal at the 9:49 mark of the third period with Sundby on the assist.
The Fusion outshout Hudson 35-14 thanks to a 15-4 advantage in the first period. Anna Woolley stopped 12 shots to earn the win.
Hayward 5, Fusion 1
Riley Sprenger recorded her second straight hat trick as the Hurricanes scored the game’s final four goals to win the Jan. 26 game.
Sprenger scored the game’s first goal at the 14 minute, 32 second mark of the first period on a power play. Mittl tied the game 42 seconds later with an unassisted goal.
Sprenger scored her scored goal six seconds into the second period and finished the hat trick at the 12:42 mark of the third period.
The Fusion went 0-for-4 on the power play while Sprenger’s goal was Hayward’s only opportunity. Hayward outshot Fusion the 30-20.
Jasmine Peterson stopped 25 shots in a losing effort.
University School of Milwaukee 4, Fusion 3
Charlotte Fetherston’s even strength goal at the 14 minute, 8 second mark of the third period was the difference as USM prevailed in the Jan. 28 game.
The Fusion outshot USM 34-17, including 15-4 in the first period. USM had the lead 2-1 after the first period, however.
Sundby scored the Fusion’s goal in the first period at the 4 minute, 37 second mark with Alexis Ralston and Mittl on the assist.
Sophia John provided the lone scoring in the second period with an even strength goal at the 12:03 mark. Chloe Ralston and Eleanor Adams were credited with the assists.
Sundby gave the Fusion a 3-2 lead at the 1:10 mark of the third period on a power play goal. Holldorf and Mittl earned the assists.
USM went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Fusion was 1-for-4.
Woolley stopped 12 shots in a losing effort.
The Fusion are now 5-1 in the conference and 10-9 overall.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.