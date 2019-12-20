The St. Croix Valley Fusion didn't have much time to nurse their wounds after suffering their first loss of the season to the state's fourth-ranked Fox Cities Stars Friday as they turned around the very next day to take on the Bay Area Ice Bears. After a slow start, the Fusion (7-1) managed to rattle off three unanswered goals in the second half of the contest to defeat the Ice Bears, 3-1.
Bay Area (4-4) struck first, scoring 2:22 into the second period with an unassisted goal by Madison Anderson.
St. Croix Valley's first goal came at the 11:50 mark of the second period on a power play as Lilly Accola capitalized on an assist by Madyson Shew.
Abbie Delong scored another power play goal a minute later off assists from Jenna Bergmanis and Jaden Woiwode.
Amber Delong capped the scoring 8:14 into the third period with assists going to Bella Rasmuson and Accola.
The Fusion outshot the Ice Bears, 33-11, and Sydney Seeley tallied 10 saves for the win.
Reviewing the 2-1 week, Fusion coach Matt Cranston said it was a nice run, calling the Hudson win huge for conference and Sectional purposes.
“It was a solid week of play from the girls and obviously solid play from senior All-State/All Conference goalie Sydney Seeley,” he added.
