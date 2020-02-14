Fusion JV win eight-team tournament

At a time when most teams are participating in a conference tournament, finishing off their regular season or anticipating their playoff opponent, eight teams competed this past weekend in the fourth Annual JV tournament in Baldwin - hosted by the St. Croix Valley Fusion.
Starting with four teams in the inaugural tournament, it has grown with excitement and teams overtime. Along with the Fusion, Hudson, ECA, Fox Cities Stars, Cap City Cougars, Central WI Storm and new this year, the Metro Lynx and Black River Tigers all are playing three games over the weekend.
While not the traditional tourney due to scheduling conflicts, the purpose of the tourney does hold true - it gives every girl the opportunity to play. These JV games are needed to help grow the sport - keep team numbers high and provide future varsity players the opportunity to further their talent.
The Central WI Storm won the tournament the first two seasons, and the Fusion won year three. This weekend the Fusion took first, ECA second and Metro Lynx third in the most competitive year yet.
But truthfully, the real winners are the players. Congrats to all teams and players who participated the past four seasons and thanks for help growing the sport of girls hockey!
