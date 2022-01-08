The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team came home with the Culver’s Cup championship after winning all three games last week in Madison.
The championship match was a 2-0 shutout over Central Wisconsin Dec. 30.
Kendall Sundby scored the game’s first goal, her team-leading 15th, on the power play, at the 13 minute, 7 second mark of the first period. Trinity Mittl and Jenna Bergmanis were credited with the assists.
Bergmanis added the insurance goal with 53 seconds left in the game on an empty netter.
Jasmine Peterson stopped 22 shots to earn her second shutout in three days.
Another key stat was the power play. The Fusion went 1-for-7, while Central Wisconsin finished 0-for-6.
The Fusion improved to 8-3 on the season.
Fusion 6, Cap City Cougars 2
Five different Fusion players scored goals as the Fusion rolled to the semifinal win Dec. 29.
Mittl scored the game’s first goal, 26 seconds into the game, with Kraly Walker and Sundby on the assists.
Natalie Roussopoulos then scored her first goal of the season, three minutes later with Sammie Johnson on the assist.
The Fusion struck again early in the second period when Johnson scored on an even strength goal 48 seconds into the period. Alisha Latham then made the score 4-0 with Sophia John and Alayna Brightbill on the assists.
Sundby then scored two goals, with one of them being short-handed.
The Fusion outshout Cap City 51-28, including 23-4 in the first period. Peterson stopped 26 shots to preserve the win.
Fusion 3, Brookfield 0
The Fusion outshot the Glacier 78-9 in the first round matchup Dec. 28 as Peterson earned her first shutout of the season.
St. Croix Valley outshout Brookfield 21-3 in the first period but went into the locker room scoreless.
Sundby broke the scoreless tie at the 12 minute, 44 second mark of the second period.
Latham made the score 2-0 in the third period with Bergmanis and Roussopoulos on the assists. Bergmanis tacked on another goal with 10 seconds left in the third period on an empty netter. Kiara Therriault earned the assist.
