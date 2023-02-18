Fusion hockey suffer two losses to end regular season

The Fond du Lac girls hockey team scored two goals in the final three minutes of the game to clinch the 6-3 victory over St. Croix Valley Fusion Feb. 11.
After Kendall Sundby’s second power play goal of the game made the score 4-3, the Warbirds responded with a power play goal their own at the 14-minute, 33 second mark of the third period from Allison Waara. Kristi Binder added an empty net goal with 24 seconds left for the insurance goal.
The Fusion outshot the Warbirds 29-21 but went 2-for-7 on the power play as Fond du Lac went 1-for-2.
Sundby scored her first goal at 8:49 of the second period on assists from Eleanor Adams and Kraly Walker. Alexis Ralston made the score 4-2 at 3:01 of the third on the assist from Trinity Mittl. Sundby then scored her second power play goal 39 seconds later.
Jasmine Peterson stopped 15 shots in a losing effort for the Fusion.
The Fusion finished the regular season 6-2 in the conference and 12-12 overall. Sundby ended the regular season as the Fusion’s top goal scorer (37) and points (52). Mittl earned the most assists with 22.
The Fusion are off until Feb. 21 when they will host the winner of No. 4 Hudson or No. 5 Eau Claire. Those two teams play in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5,
Fusion 4 (ot)
Tessa Leisses’ even strength goal at 6:18 of overtime clinched the Feb. 7 win for the Sabers, who scored the game’s last three goals.
The Fusion raced out to a 2-0 lead after the first period as Sundby scored an even strength goal with Taya Peterson on the assist. Less than a minute later, Ralston scored her goal on the assist from Mittl.
The Sabers scored its first goal in the second period, but Sundby registered a shorthanded goal late in the second to make it 3-1 Fusion.
Kendra Harman earned the Fusion’s final goal at 6:10 of the third period with Walker on the assist. Emma-lyn Stephenson scored her second goal, including the tiebreaker at 14:49 of the third period.
The Sabers outshot St. Croix Valley 23-20. The Fusion managed only 10 shots the final two periods and overtime. The Fusion also went 0-for-2 on the power play.
