Fusion hockey suffer two losses to end regular season

Morgan Kivel in action of the puck during a recent Fusion game. Behind her is Nathalie Rotsaert. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The Fond du Lac girls hockey team scored two goals in the final three minutes of the game to clinch the 6-3 victory over St. Croix Valley Fusion Feb. 11. 

After Kendall Sundby’s second power play goal of the game made the score 4-3, the Warbirds responded with a power play goal their own at the 14-minute, 33 second mark of the third period from Allison Waara. Kristi Binder added an empty net goal with 24 seconds left for the insurance goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.