The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team produced a season-high 10 goals in a 10-2 victory over Superior Jan. 9.
Juneau Paulsen and Jenna Bergmanis each scored hat tricks, while Jasmine Peterson saw her first varsity action as she played the third period in goal.
Two days before, the Fusion picked up another win, beating Hayward 3-1.
St. Croix Valley grabbed the lead in the first period. Jaden Woiwode scored off the assist from Juneau Paulsen. Kendall Sundby added another goal with three minutes left in the period with Woiwode credited with the assist.
Jenna Bergmanis made the game 3-0 in the game’s final minute unassisted. Olivia Dumond was one second away from a shutout before Hayward’s Kennedy Sprenger scored.
Dumond stopped 19 shots to earn the win.
The Fusion started the week with a 5-3 loss to Hudson Jan. 5.
The game was 3-3 heading into the third period before the Raiders scored two goals.
“Hudson had a better third period then we did and that’s what ultimately made the difference,” Fusion coach Matt Cranston said.
The Fusion got on the board first as Kendall Sundby scored off the assist from Trinity Mittl. Hudson scored twice after that to grab the first period lead.
The Fusion scored two goals in one minute in the second period. Makenzie Weiss scored with the assists to Bella Rasmuson and Tyann Mittl. Trinity Mittl scored the next with the assists to Jaden Woiwode and Juneau Paulsen.
Nikki Olund scored a short-handed goal in the last two minutes of the second period, setting the stage for the third.
The Fusion outshot Hudson 33-17, including 11-5 in the decisive third period. They were also 0-for-3 on the power play.
St. Croix Valley is now 4-4 on the year. Two of the losses were to the number one ranked Fox City and fourth-ranked Hudson.
The Fusion will have its busiest week of the season this week. After games with Western Wisconsin and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, the Fusion are at Eau Claire Jan. 14 and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.