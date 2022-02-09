The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team posted two wins last week.
On Feb. 5, the Fusion defeated Superior 6-3 thanks to three goals in the second period.
Sammie Johnson scored the Fusion’s first goal in the first period thanks to assists from Makenzie Weiss and Jenna Bergmanis.
Alayna Brightbill made it 2-0 as she scored two minutes into the second period with Sophia John on the assist.
Superior then tied it up with two goals in 18 seconds, but the Fusion regained the lead.
Trinity Mittl scored at the 8 minute, 2 second mark with the assist by Natalie Roussopoulos and Bergmanis.
Kendall Sundby then scored her team leading 28th goal with less than 90 seconds left in the second period.
The Fusion then put the game away with two goals in 46 seconds in the third period. Alexis Ralston scored the first with Mittl and Roussopoulos on the assists and Kiara Therriault tallied the second with Mittl and Sundby credited onn the assists.
Mittl recorded her second three-point night in the last four games, while Roussopoulos had her first two-point game of the season.
The Fusion outshot Superior 35-15 with Jasmine Peterson stopping 12 shots. Therriault’s goal was the only one on the power play as the Fusion finished 1-for-6.
The Fusion improved to 6-1 in the conference and 14-8 overall.
Hayward 3, Fusion 2
The Hurricanes scored two goals in the second period on only six shots to earn the Feb. 3 win.
Hayward had a 3-1 lead after the second period with Kendall Sundby’s even strength goal the only one for the Fusion. Sundby scored again, five minutes into the third period with Trinity Mittl on the assist for the game’s final goal.
The Fusion outshout Hayward 25-20 and struggled again on the power play, going 0-for-4. Jasmine Peterson stopped 17 shots in a losing effort.
Fusion 3, Eau Claire Stars 0
Peterson stopped nine Eau Claire shots to earn her fifth shutout win of the season Feb. 1.
After a scoreless first period, Alisha Latham scored the first goal with Jenna Bergmanis on the assist.
Sammie Johnson made the score 2-0 two minutes later into the third period with Kiara Therriault and Alexis Ralston on the assists. Kendall Sundby then concluded the scoring with a short-handed goal
The Fusion outshot Eau Claire 32-9, including 12-1 in the third period. The Stars went 0-for-3 on the power play.
Fusion get a first-round bye in playoffs
The seeding meetings were held last weekend and the Fusion earned the No. 1 seed in the section.
They get a first round bye and will play the winner of No. 4 Western Wisconsin Stars/No. 5 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5 p.m., Feb. 22.
The winner of that game will play in the sectional final 4:30 p.m., Feb. 25.
The state tournament is March 3 and 5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The semifinals is March 3 and the championship is March 5.
The Fusion will be looking to make its first state appearance since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.