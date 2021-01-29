The St. Croix Fusion girls hockey team played Hudson for the third time this year Jan. 19.
And unlike the previous two games, the third period this time went to the Fusion, highlighting its 6-3 win.
A 3-3 game going into the final period, Kendall Sundby started the goal scoring at the 5 minute, 30 second mark off the assist by Jenna Bergmanis.
Two minutes later, Jaden Woiwode added another goal with assists by Trinity Mittl and Natalie Roussopoulos. Trinity Mittl scored the final goal on an empty netter.
The Fusion outshot Hudson 46-21.
Olivia Dumond stopped 18 Raider shots to earn the win. Dumond also got an assist on a Sundby goal in the first period.
Fusion coach Matt Cranston also praised the play of freshman Kraly Walker, who got her first taste of varsity action, replacing an injured Jadyn Erickson on defense.
The Fusion then traveled to Onalaska Jan. 21 and thanks to a five-goal first period, routed Onalaska 9-3.
Onalaska actually scored the game’s first goal, then, the Fusion retaliated with five goals in a five-minute span.
Jaden Woiwode, Bella Rasmuson, Trinity Mittl and Kendall Sundby scored the goals for the Fusion. Sundby, Rasmuson, Juneau Paulsen and Kiara Therriault accounted for the rest of the goals.
Sundby added two assists, while Paulsen, Tyann Mittl and Makenzie Weiss each had one.
Olivia Dumond stopped nine shots over the first two periods to earn the win. Jasmine Peterson got her second taste of varsity action as she played the third period and stopped four shots.
The Fusion has now won four of the last five to improve to 8-6 on the year.
Over the weekend, the seeding meeting was held and the Fusion earned the second seed and a first-round bye.
They will play the winner of No. 3 Hudson/No. 6 Superior 7 p.m., Feb. 9 at the Wildcat Centre. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional final 2 p.m., Feb. 13 at the Wildcat Centre.
The other half of the section is No. 1 Western Wisconsin, who earned the bye. They will play the winner of No. 4 Chippewa Falls/No. 5 Hayward.
