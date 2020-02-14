The St. Croix Valley Fusion earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming sectional of the WIAA State Girls Hockey Tournament.
The Fusion (19-5-1) will play No. 7 seed Superior/Northwestern in the first round 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at Wildcat Centre in River Falls. The two teams played earlier this year, with the Fusion winning 8-1 on Jan. 4 thanks to four goals from Abbie DeLong.
If the Fusion survive, they will play the winner of No. 3 Hudson/No. 6 Somerset Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Fusion are a combined 4-0 against both teams this year. As of Monday, Feb. 10, the semifinal game is scheduled to be 5 p.m., at the United Civic Center.
The sectional final will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 in Somerset against either No. 1 Eau Claire North Co-op/No. 4 Chippewa Falls Co-op or No. 5 Hayward Co-op. The Fusion are 4-1 against those teams this year.
Since winning the State title from 2009-2011, the Fusion have only gone back to state once (2014). Matter of fact, the last time the Fusion have reached the Sectional Championship game was 2016.
The State Girls Hockey Tournament is March 5-7 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.
