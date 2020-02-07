The winning ways continued for the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team.
Tuesday, the Fusion atoned for its last loss by blanking the Eau Claire Area Stars 3-0 in Baldwin. The win improved the Fusion to 5-1 in the Big Rivers Conference, clinching the conference title, as the Stars fell to 4-2. Overall, the Fusion are now 18-5 and have won 10 of its last 11 games.
“We knew the Eau Claire Area Stars were loaded with talent and very deep,” Fusion coach Matt Cranston said. “We had a good defensive plan that worked. The girls battled hard from start to finish.”
Abbie DeLong started the scoring with her seventh goal in the last five games at the 9 minute, 1 second mark of the first period with the assist to Bella Rasmuson.
Juneau Paulsen scored the second, in the second period, thanks to assists from Jaden Woiwode and Lilly Accola. Paulsen has scored a goal in the last three games.
Amber DeLong wrapped up the scoring on an empty netter with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Rasmuson added her second assist. It was Rasmuson’s first multi-point game since Dec. 10 at Hudson. For Amber DeLong, it was her team-leading 25th goal.
Sydney Seeley was outstanding between the pipes again, stopping all 29 Eau Claire (16-3-1 overall) shots. In her last 136 minutes of game action, which spans three games, Seeley hasn’t given up a goal.
This conference title is the Fusion’s eighth in the last 13 years.
