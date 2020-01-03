The sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion suffered a rare loss Dec. 28 at the Culver's Cup in Madison when the power packed girls ice hockey team fell, 3-1, to the fifth-ranked Madison Metro Lynx.
After a scoreless first period, the Lynx (8-2) exploded for three consecutive goals starting at the 2:51 mark of the second period and finishing at the 3:49 mark of the third period.
“Other than a sloppy couple minutes during the second period, were the Lynx scored twice, it was a relatively even game,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston.
St. Croix Valley (8-3) finally got on the board midway through the third period when Amber DeLong scored unassisted on a power play.
The Lynx outshot the Fusion, 49-37, for the game while Fusion goalkeeper Sydney Seeley tallied 46 saves.
