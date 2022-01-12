The winning streak is now at six for the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team after posting two wins last week.
The wins were thanks to the offense of Kendall Sundby and Jasmine Petersen in goal.
The Fusion defeated Woodbury 1-0 Jan. 6 as Sundby scored her team-high 19th goal with 53 seconds left in the first period. The next highest goal scorer, Kiara Therriault, has six.
Alexis Ralston and Gabi Van Dell earned the assists. It was Van Dell’s first point of the season.
That was all Petersen and the Fusion defense needed. She stopped 21 Woodbury shots to earn her third shutout win in the last five games. In those five games, she has stopped 99 shots on 103 attempts.
The Fusion are now 4-0 in the Big Rivers and 10-3 overall. They will be on the road this weekend traveling to play the Bay Area Bears (in Ashwaubenon) and the University School of Milwaukee.
The Bears handed the Fusion a 10-1 loss Nov. 27 in the team’s last meeting.
Fusion 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
The Fusion got its first crack at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Jan. 4, the team which ended the Fusion season in the sectional final last year and who are the defending state champions.
And touching on a season long theme, Sundby supplied the offense when needed.
She earned her second hat trick of the season. She started the scoring with a goal at the 10 minute, 40 second mark with Kiara Therriault on the assist.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie tied the game early in the second period, but the Fusion put the game away with two goals in a three minute stretch. Sundby and Alayna Brightbill tallied the unassisted goals.
Alisha Latham made the score 4-1 at the 5:35 mark of the third period with Natalie Roussopoulos and Brightbill on the assists. Sundby earned the hat trick on a short-handed goal three minutes later.
The Fusion scored the five goals on 22 shots. Jasmine Petersen stopped 21 shots on 23 attempts to earn the win.
About the only lowlight for the Fusion was it went 0-for-5 on the power play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.