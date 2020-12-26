A young and inexperienced St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team got one heck of an early season test this weekend.
The two-time defending state champion Fox Cities Stars came to River Falls for a weekend doubleheader.
The Stars, a conglomerate made up of 15 schools such as Appleton East, Kimberly, Neenah and Hortonville, left River Falls with a pair of victories, 6-3 and 4-2.
The 4-2 victory came on Dec. 19 as the Stars scored three goals in the first period.
Jaden Woiwode and Juneau Paulsen accounted for the Fusion goals, while Paulsen assisted on Woiwode’s goal. The Fusion struggled on the power play all night, going 0-for-5.
Olivia Dumond stopped 33 Stars shots in a losing effort.
The night before, the Stars used three goals in the second period to provide the difference.
Makenzie Weiss, Jenna Bergmanis and Tyann Mittl scored the Fusion goals, with Tyann Mittl, Trinity Mittl and Bella Rasmuson picking up the assists.
McKayla Zilisch scored a hat trick for Fox Cities, who were outshot by the Fusion, 24-19. Grace Rentmeester added two goals.
The Fusion started the season with a 2-0 win over Hayward Dec. 17.
Paulsen scored both goals on assists by Trinity Mittl. Olivia Dumond stopped all 14 Hurricane shots to earn the win. The Fusion penalty kill defense was outstanding as well, as Hayward went 0-for-3.
The Fusion is now 1-2 on the year. They will host Western Wisconsin 7 p.m., Dec. 28 in Baldwin.
