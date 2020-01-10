The St. Croix Valley Fusion ended a two-game losing streak in their first game of the New Year by posting its biggest point total of the season to date. On Jan. 4, the Fusion blasted the Superior Spartans, 8-1, at the Wildcat Centre in River Falls.
Abbie DeLong was on a mission in the contest, scoring a hat trick in the first eight minutes to give the Fusion (9-4) a 3-0 lead. Her first goal was unassisted. Then she added a fourth goal in the second period to put the score at 4-1.
"Someone asked Abbie on the bench what got into her today," Fusion coach Matt Cranston said. "Her reply was 'I'm not sure? New year, new me'"
St. Croix Valley posted four more unanswered goals in the third period - two by Amber DeLong, one by Jadyn Erickson and a goal by Lilly Accola on the Fusion's only power play opportunity of the contest. Madyson Shew led a host of Fusion skaters to earn assists, as she collected two. Earning one assist each were: Juneau Paulsen, Amber DeLong, Jenna Bergmanis, Bella Rasmuson, Tyann Mittl and Maddie Buck.
Sydney Seeley was the winning goalie, collecting 18 saves along the way. SCV outshot Superior (4-10) by 38-20 margin.
