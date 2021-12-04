The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team is 2-2 after four games this season.
One of the wins was a big one as it downed fellow Big Rivers Conference foe Western Wisconsin Stars 4-1 Nov. 24 in Baldwin.
Kendall Sundby played a big role in that win as she scored two goals and had an assist. In the four games this season, she has six goals and three assists.
Another factor in the win: The penalty kill. The Stars had seven power play opportunities in the game and went 0-for-7, while the Fusion went 1-for-4.
Alexis Ralston scored the game’s first goal at the 14 minute, 55 second mark of the first period on Sundby’s assist. Kiara Therriault scored her first goal of the season sandwiched in between Sundby’s two goals. Sammie Johnson earned the assist.
The Stars scored its lone goal in the final minute of the third period thanks to Erin Huerta with the assist to Makenzie Weeks.
Jasmine Peterson stopped 15 shots to earn the win.
Fusion 4, Black River Falls 1
Peterson played another stellar game in the net as she stopped 18 shots on 19 attempts to earn her second straight win as the Fusion defeated the Tigers Nov. 26 in Baldwin.
Sundby had two goals again, including one on the power play and short-handed.
Therriault also scored twice, with one being on the power play. The Fusion finished 2-for-3 on the power play.
Sammie Johnson registered two assists, while Sundby, Therriault and Jenna Bergmanis each had one.
The Fusion outshot Black River Falls 27-19, including 13-5 in the second period, where they scored twice.
Bay Area 10, Fusion 1
The Fusion were playing its third game in four days against Bay Area and it might have showed as Bay Area routed them 10-1 Nov. 27 in Baldwin.
The Bears outshot the Fusion 29-13, including 11-4 in the first period as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first 17 minutes.
Bay Area scored three goals within the first four minutes of the game and tacked on the final one, a Makayla Spejcher short-handed goal, with less than 90 seconds remaining in the period.
Spejcher scored four goals and added an assist for the rare five-point night. Ella Chilson and Josie Bender each added two goals.
Sundby scored the lone Fusion goal in the first period off the assist by Bergmanis and Ralston.
Peterson started and stopped nine shots on 16 attempts. Anna Woolley played the last 24 minutes of the game for her first varsity action and stopped 10 shots on 13 attempts.
North St. Paul/Tartan 7, Fusion 2
North St. Paul/Tartan scored 13 seconds into the game and added three more in the opening period to cruise to the season opening win Nov. 19.
Johnson scored the first Fusion goal of the season in the second period on a power play with assists by Sundby and Bergmanis. Sundby scored the final goal in the third period, shorthanded.
Peterson stopped 12 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.