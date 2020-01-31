Jaden Woiwode and Amber DeLong each collected three points on Jan. 23 as the St. Croix Fusion girls ice hockey team dominated the Western Wisconsin Stars, 6-1, in River Falls.
Woiwode scored an unassisted goal in both the first and third periods after assisting Lily Accola on a power play goal 2:15 into the game.
DeLong opened the scoring at the 45 second mark, assisted on Accola’s goal, and added an unassisted goal at the 11:51 mark of the third period for the game’s final goal.
Also scoring for Fusion (13-5) was Juneau Paulsen.
The Fusion outshot the Stars, 33-26, and Sydney Seeley saved 25 shots.
“The Western Wisconsin Stars game was another great win for us,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. “They are in our section, so the sweep against them is big and like the Hudson sweep will help us in the tournament seedings. They have a good team with a lot of talent.”
Western Wisconsin’s record sits at 6-10-1.
