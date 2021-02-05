Fusion conclude regular season with six straight wins

Natalie Roussopoulos picked a great time to score her first goal of the season for the St. Croix Valley Fusion hockey team.
Her goal at the 11 minute, 56 second mark of the third period against the Western Wisconsin Stars Jan. 28 was the only goal scored in the game.
Roussopoulos’ goal helped the Fusion win the season series against the Stars 2-1.
“It definitely was an opportune time for Natalie to get her first ever varsity goal,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. Cranston also praised Juneau Paulsen for the assist as she won a battle in the corner and made the pass to set up the goal.
Olivia Dumond stopped 25 shots to earn her second shutout of the year.
“Olivia played one of her best games ever,” Cranston said. “She made several incredible stops and had great rebound management.”
The win against the Stars wasn’t the only dramatic win of the week for the Fusion. On Jan. 26, the Fusion traveled to Eau Claire and left with a 2-1 win in double overtime.
Freshman Kendall Sundby scored both goals. The first one came at the 9:27 mark in the first period on the power play. Bella Rasmuson and Makenzie Weiss earned the assists.
The game-winner came 34 seconds on a breakaway into the second overtime off assists by Jenna Bergmanis and Jaden Woiwode.
The win over Eau Claire clinched the Big Rivers Conference for the Fusion for the second year in a row.
Olivia Dumond stopped 29 shots to earn the win.
The Fusion started the week with a 6-2 win over Hayward Jan. 25. They broke the game open with four goals in the second period.
Kendall Sundby earned a hat trick. She also added an assist. Jenna Bergmanis, Tyann Mittl and Trinity Mittl accounted for the other Fusion goals.
Jaden Woiwode finished with three assists as Trinity Mittl chipped in with two. Bergmanis, Makenzie Weiss and Tyann Mittl each had one.
Olivia Dumond stopped 23 shots to earn the win.
The Fusion ended the regular season with an 11-6 record and six straight wins. They earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming sectional playoffs. They are off until Feb. 9 when they play the winner of Hudson/Superior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.