With a 4-2 home victory over the Hayward Hurricanes Dec. 6, the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls ice hockey team improved to 5-0 on the season and moved up to No. 5 in the state rankings.
The win didn't come without challenges, however, as Hayward (1-4) took the lead at the end of the first period on a power play and then received a short-handed and unassisted goal by Alex Pieterek at the 13:42 mark to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 advantage.
Jenna Bergmanis finally put the Fusion on the board 15:04 into the second period on a power play and then knotted the score at 2-2 just 6:39 in the third period on another power play.
Maddie Buck scored the game winning goal just over 10 minutes into the final period and Amber Delong added an insurance goal five minutes later.
Bergmanis tallied one assist to finish with three points. Jaden Woiwode and Juneau Paulsen each notched two assists. Lilly Accola and Abbie Delong added one assist each.
The Fusion outshot the Hurricanes, 29-23, as Sydney Seeley secured 21 saves in the Fusion goal.
“The games against Western Wisconsin and the Hayward co-op were important sectional wins,” Fusion coach Matt Cranston said. “…Our girls have been playing very hard and playing a good defense of style of hockey only giving up 1.2 goals per game so far this year with our five games.”
He continued: “I’m very happy with the girls’ performance and seem to be in good shape already and not running out of gas at the end of the games. We have been playing a very aggressive for checking system which definitely has paid off.”
