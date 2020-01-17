The Eau Claire Area Stars girls hockey team handed the St. Croix Valley Fusion its first conference loss 2-0 Jan. 14 at Hobbs Ice Arena.
“The girls played hard and ended up outshooting them 32 to 31, but just couldn’t buy a goal,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston.
Sophomore Alesha Smith stopped all 32 Fusion shots, while Sydney Seeley has 29 saves for the Fusion.
Paige Ruppert started the scoring at the 4 minute, 4 second mark in the first period on an even strength goal. Paige Rodriguez concluded the scoring at 4:11 in the third.
Both teams are now 2-1 in the Big Rivers Conference. The Fusion are now 11-5 overall, while Eau Claire improved to 12-2-1 overall.
Cranston said Eau Claire was No. 1 all year but dropped to No. 4 as they lost twice last week. The Fusion are No. 6.
The rematch is Feb. 4 in Baldwin.
