The Baldwin-Woodville track and field team finally was able to show off its new track and field complex April 26 as it hosted a nine-team invitational.
The girls took third with 107.5 points, while the boys were seventh with 32 points.
Amery won the girls portion with 210.5 points, followed by Prescott’s 148. Grantsburg claimed the boys meet with 170.5 points, while Ellsworth took second with 135 and Prescott took third with 117.5.
“Our athletes did well for the weather conditions,” explained B-W coach Darren Peterson. “The weather was cold, and the wind was out of the Northwest. The kids did a great job not complaining about the conditions and competed very well. Some of our kids exceeded expectations in their events with several personal bests of the year.”
The girls had 19-point scoring place winners, 18 personal bests and 27 top ten finishes.
Firsts came from Anna Fritts in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Janessa Karau in the high jump, Anna Jordt in the discus and Bekah Luckwaldt in the 800-meter run. Peterson noted Fritts’ time in the 100 hurdles, 16.78 seconds, was a conference best.
“All the hurdlers had personal bests on the year, for the girls and all placed in the meet,” he added.
Jordt tossed in a second in the shout put, while Luckwaldt took third in the 400 dash. Additional thirds came from Karau in the 200 dash, Natalie Bolstad in the 1600 run and Maddy Jensen in the shot put.
“Several younger athletes performed well, including Bolstad in the 1,600 and Karau in the high jump,” Peterson continued.
Meanwhile for the boys, they had seven-point scoring place winners, 11 personal bests and 11 top ten finishes.
The leaders for the boys were Haydon Langer in the 110 and 300 hurdles as he placed second in both, Max Ramberg, who took second in the discus and seventh in the shot put and Luke Studeman, who was sixth in the discus.
Peterson noted Langer’s times in the 110 hurdles (17.79) and 300 hurdles (46.30) were personal bests.
“The theme was ‘Do More’” Peterson continued. “It meant to not be satisfied with being average and going out and performing your best, be a great teammate and lift up your teammates. We could only focus on our performances and not worry about others they were competing against.”
Prescott Invitational
Baldwin-Woodville gave some of its younger kids an opportunity to compete April 28 against Prescott, Somerset, and Cannon Falls (Minnesota)
Both teams came in fourth. The girls scored 25 points and the boys had three.
For the girls, Addy Langer was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. Payton Mikla took third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Sophie Morales was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus. Natalie Bolstad was fifth in the 400 dash and Aubrie Andersen took fifth in the pole vault.
“We had some good performances, but again the weather wasn’t that great,” Peterson said, “It was a great opportunity for some younger athletes to step up and be leaders for your team.
“Sophie Morales did well in her throwing events and Addy Langer did well in her hurdle races.”
For the boys, Aidan Fitts was fifth in the 300 hurdles, while the 800 relay took third.
