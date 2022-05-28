Anna Fritts had a busy day May 17 at the Middle Border Conference track and field meet for the Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team.
Fritts claimed the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.74 seconds, the lone Blackhawk to finish first.
She added a second in the pole vault (8-6), was part of the 1,600 relay along with Janessa Karau, Morgan Margelofsky and Bekah Luckwaldt that took third (4:22.18) and finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.68).
Fritts’ results helped Baldwin-Woodville to a fourth-place overall finish with 81 points. Osceola took the team title with 187 points, followed by Amery’s 173.5. Prescott was third with 89 points.
"The biggest surprise to people outside the program was Anna Fritts winning the 100m hurdles," B-W coach Darren Peterson explained. "She beat a very tough hurdler from Osceola. Anna ran two very good races to better her season time, she has been working extremely hard and the effort is showing in her races."
Other second place finishes went to Anna Jordt in the shot put (34-8) and Luckwaldt in the 800 run (2:23.54).
Jordt took third in the discus (109-3). Karau also took third in the 100 dash (13.49). She added a fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.68) and was sixth in the high jump (4-8).
The 3,200 relay of Adison Wilde, Natalie Bolstad, Bailey Albrightson and Miranda Halverson was fourth (11:33.61). Addy Langer was seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.45), while Adison Wilde took seventh in the 800 run (2:37.18).
"On the girls side we did very well in some areas and just got edged out in others," Peterson said. "The girls relays did another good job at getting points for the team. We had several good performances to compete and get points for the team. The girls had several season and lifetime personal bests."
Meanwhile, the boys took eighth with 20 points. Osceola was the champion with 201 points. Ellsworth took second with 133. Prescott finished third with 131.
"On the boys side, we did about as well as we could have looking at the results in the meet," Peterson explained. "Our relays did a great job at scoring points for us and keeping up with the rest of the conference. Our underclassmen did well at competing and getting into point contention."
Haydon Langer was the highest place finisher as he was third in the 110 hurdles (17.00). He was also sixth in the 300 hurdles (47.52).
Seventh place finishes went to the 1,600 relay of Chase Shafer, Grady Paulson, Hayden Wilson, and Calvin Gough (3:57.39) along with the 800 relay of Adian Fitts, Vincent Lor, Isaac Bruder and Drew Stark (1:52.19) and Adian Fitts in the 110 hurdles (19.63).
"We were surprised by Ben Johnson and how he performed against the upperclassmen from the conference," Peterson said. "Ben did very well in the 100m dash and long jump, he has worked hard and effort is showing. We had Haydon Langer again do a great job, just getting edged out of higher place finishing in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Chase Shafer and Calvin Gough had really solid efforts in the 400m dash and ran really well in the 1,600 relay, "
SCC Invitational
The Blackhawks girls track and field team used one first and multiple second place finishes to take second in the St. Croix Central Invitational May 10.
Amery won the seven-team meet with 168.5 points. B-W scored 114.5. Prescott took third with 102.5
The lone first came in the 3,200 relays as Natalie Bolstad, Bailey Albrightson, Adison Wilde, and Bekah Luckwaldt clocked in with a time of 11 minutes, 16.77 seconds.
Janessa Karau had three second places by herself: In the 100 dash (13.59), 200 dash (27.81) and the high jump (4-10). Anna Fritts took second in the 100 hurdles (16.77), while the 1,600 relay of Luckwaldt, Fritts, Karau and Morgan Margelofsky also placed second in 4:29.69.
Third places went to Anna Jordt in the shot put (33-1) and Margelofsky in the 200 run (28.81). Fourths went to Jordt in the discus (108-0) and Fritts in the pole vault (8-0).
Fifths went to Luckwaldt in the 400 run (1:03.77), the 400 relay of Aubrie Anderson, Kimberly Weeks, Lucy Lovestrand and Keira Lunde (1:00.00), Addy Langer in the 300 hurdles (53.64) and Margelofsky in the long jump (14-5 ¾).
Meanwhile, the boys placed sixth with 60 points. Prescott was first with 178 points, followed by Amery’s 116. Webster took third with 103.
Haydon Langer earned a first place in the 110 hurdles (17.17), while adding a third place in the 300 hurdles (45.65).
Riley Laesch took third in the 800 run (2:15.76) and was eighth in the 1,600 run (5:13.33).
Max Ramberg was fourth in the shot put (39-7) along with Jackson Johansen in the long jump (17-4). The 1,600 relay of Chase Shafer, Grady Paulson, Calvin Gough and Laesch also took fourth (3:56.61).
