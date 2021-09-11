The St. Croix Central girls cross country team started its season Sept. 2 by hosting an 11-team meet.
Its lineup included three freshmen running in a varsity meet for the first time.
Consider it a good opening act as the three freshmen all finished in the top 20 helping the Panthers finish second with 50 points.
New Richmond had three runners place in the top six to win the meet with 38 points. In a good sign for Central, they beat all five other Middle Border Conference teams competing – Prescott, Altoona, Ellsworth, Baldwin-Woodville and Somerset.
Junior Kaitlyn Carlson started her season off on the right foot with a second place individual finish. Her time was 20:26.2. New Richmond’s Marah Benedict was first, nearly 44 seconds faster. Glenwood City’s Bella Simmons was third.
Abby Lamers led the freshmen brigade as she finished seventh at 22:12.7. Fellow freshmen Adeline Swanson was ninth at 22:19.7. Emmie Collins rounded out the freshmen trio as she was 17th (23:23.3). In between the three were sophomore Ellie Smith (23:04.3).
Woehrle has top 15 finish
Junior Brian Woehrle led the Panther boys with a 13th place finish. His time was 18:29.4.
Glenwood City’s JJ Williams was first at 16:58.5. He edged Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen and New Richmond’s Jacob Doehrmann by less than seven seconds.
New Richmond used three runners in the top 12 to cruise to the boys title with 57 points. Prescott was second with 103. Elk Mound and Glenwood City tied for third with 110. Central finished ninth at 213.
After Woehrle, freshmen Maverick Kostrzak was the next Panther. He finished 25th (19:02.5). Max Kusilek was 53rd (20:38.1). Hunter Feyereisen took 56th (21:09.6) and Nick Withuski finished 66th (22:15.8).
