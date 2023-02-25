Playing four games in a week took its toll on the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team.
The Blackhawks won its first game against Barron, but then lost the final three, including a 72-45 score to Northwestern Feb. 18.
“We just couldn’t match the intensity and effort of our opponent,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said when discussing the Northwestern game.
The Tigers outscored B-W 38-16 in the second half. The Blackhawks had 21 turnovers, 14 of those were Northwestern steals.
“We once again had major struggles handling defensive pressure,” Benoy added.
Cole Lahti led the Tigers with 29 points. Grady Gustafson finished with 15 as Jase Nelson contributed 13. Nelson also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Tigers were also 10-for-23 from three-point range while B-W was 2-for-10.
Eli Coenen led B-W (8-5 conference, 15-8 overall) with 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Collin Fritts scored 14, while Reese Guthrie posted eight. James Borchardt pulled down eight rebounds as Evan Clausen dished out six assists.
Baldwin-Woodville earned the fourth seed for the upcoming Division 3 playoffs and earned a first-round bye. They will face the winner of No. 5 Bloomer/No. 12 Spooner March 3.
SCC 59, Baldwin-Woodville 47
A 0-for-11 performance from three-point range and falling behind by 20 in the first half killed any chances of a Blackhawks win against Central Feb. 17.
“Getting behind early was a huge issue for us,” Benoy stated. “We are not a great team playing from behind, and SCC’s quickness advantage made it difficult for us to combat.”
Coenen led B-W with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Reese Guthrie tallied 10 points and five rebounds. Fritts finished with seven points, six rebounds and five steals. Van Someren recorded six points and five rebounds.
“We did a decent job of getting back in the game after falling behind early,” Benoy added. “SCC did a very good job moving the ball and speeding the game up. They also defended very aggressively and successfully.”
Central shot 38.1 percent from the field compared to B-W’s 30.2. Central finished with six more assists.
Nolan Merth had 19 points for SCC along with five rebounds. Kaden Fry finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three steals along with Mason Sullivan’s 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Rice Lake 68, B-W 61
Tyler and Zach Orr combined for 39 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and 10 steals as the Warriors prevailed Feb. 14.
“We struggled to guard their quickness on the perimeter,” Benoy added. “The Orr brothers were able to penetrate our zone fairly easy and either score or kick out to teammates. We also were not able to control the pace of the game. Speeding us up usually leads to some challenges on both ends for us.”
Tyler led four Warriors in double figures with 22 points while Zach chipped in with 17. Harrison Lipke scored 17 as J.T. Schradle posted 10.
Rice Lake hit seven three-pointers to B-W’s three. The Warriors had 18 assists to B-W’s five. They also committed 13 fewer turnovers than the Blackhawks,
“We thought we would see more zone from Rice Lake due to our size advantage,” Benoy explained. “I thought we would get more second shot opportunities but that didn’t materialize.”
Coenen scored a game-high 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. He also pulled down 13 rebounds. Fritts recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Borchardt and Evan Clausen posted six points each.
B-W outrebounded Rice Lake by 14 and was 3-for-11 from three-point range.
“We are looking for improved perimeter shooting,” Benoy stated.
B-W 59, Barron 42
The Blackhawks started the week by outscoring Barron by 19 in the second half to earn the Feb. 13 win.
“We had a solid night offensively while utilizing the size advantage we enjoyed at all positions,” Benoy continued.
Van Someren led four B-W players in double figures with 22 points. He was 11-for-19 shooting from the field.
Coenen was 6-for-7 from the field as he scored 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Fritts was 4-for-8 from three-point range to score 12 points. He finished with seven rebounds and three assists. Borchardt tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.
“Our switch to man-to-man defense was able to speed them up and create some offense from our defense,” Benoy continued.
The Blackhawks shot 55 percent from the field to finish with 33 rebounds.
“We are looking for more consistent perimeter shooting,” Benoy concluded.
