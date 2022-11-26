The success the Baldwin-Woodville football team had this season on the gridiron caught the attention of other coaches throughout the region as four Blackhawks were named all-state small school honorable mention by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Noah Sarauer was named to the offensive line. He was the only junior selected along with Port Washington’s Casey Arendt. Other regional players included St. Croix Falls’ Brock Sawicki and Regis’ Noah Knobloch.
Masen Werner nabbed a quarterback selection. The senior was also named along with Regis’ Kendon Krogman. The six quarterbacks selected were four seniors and two juniors.
Senior Eli Coenen was voted to the defensive line along with fellow Middle Border Conference selection Sam Kollbaum of Ellsworth. All six selections were seniors.
Senior Davis Paulsen was named as kicker along with Colby’s Tucker Brost.
All-Region
To be named all-state, one must be named all-region which Sarauer, Werner, Coenen and Paulsen were.
Besides offensive line, Sarauer was also selected for his play on the defensive line. Coenen also nabbed a selection at tight end. Collin Fritts was also voted all-region at wide receiver.
Werner was voted co-offensive player of the year along with Elmwood/Plum City’s Trevor Asher. West Salem’s Luke Noel was honored as defensive player of the year. Pepin/Alma’s Mike Olson was voted coach of the year.
