The success the Baldwin-Woodville football team had this season on the gridiron caught the attention of other coaches throughout the region as four Blackhawks were named all-state small school honorable mention by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. 

Noah Sarauer was named to the offensive line. He was the only junior selected along with Port Washington’s Casey Arendt. Other regional players included St. Croix Falls’ Brock Sawicki and Regis’ Noah Knobloch. 

