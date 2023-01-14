Four Blackhawk wrestlers earn seconds at invite

B-W’s Elliott Anderson in action during the Northern Badger.

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

Four Baldwin-Woodville wrestlers finished in second place at The Duffy Jan. 6 at Port Washington.

Colton Hush earned a pin and a decision before advancing to the 120-pound final against Oshkosh West’s Edwyn Schroeder. Schroeder handed Hush a 4-3 decision, only his second loss of the year against 18 wins. The wins were a 6-1 decision over Kimberly’s Aiden Fonder and a pin in 1 minute, 38 seconds over Ozaukee’s Charlie Steinert. 

