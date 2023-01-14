Four Blackhawk wrestlers earn seconds at invite

Four Baldwin-Woodville wrestlers finished in second place at The Duffy Jan. 6 at Port Washington.
Colton Hush earned a pin and a decision before advancing to the 120-pound final against Oshkosh West’s Edwyn Schroeder. Schroeder handed Hush a 4-3 decision, only his second loss of the year against 18 wins. The wins were a 6-1 decision over Kimberly’s Aiden Fonder and a pin in 1 minute, 38 seconds over Ozaukee’s Charlie Steinert.
Hunter Gartmann recorded three pins at 138 pounds before advancing to the final against Luxemburg-Casco’s Easton Worachek. Worachek recorded a 9-1 major decision which set Gartmann’s record to 18-4 overall. Gartmann’s three pins were over Milton’s Tyler Rateike in 44 seconds, Plymouth’s Sawyer Dailey at 3:01 and Port Washington’s Nick Gonzalez at 3:26.
Moson Baribeau had two falls and a decision at 285 pounds before being pinned by New Berlin West’s Spiro Perra at the 3:16 mark of the final. Baribeau’s wins were by pins over Burlington’s Jordan Moldenhauer in 1:36, Kimberly’s Jack Jorgensen in 1:17 and a 1-0 decision over Oshkosh West’s Garth Martell. Baribeau is now 15-7 overall.
Drake Gartmann had three pins at 113 pounds before losing a 7-5 decision to Luxemburg-Casco’s Michael Bostwick in the final. Gartmann’s wins were over Ozaukee’s Mya Delleree (1:42), Janesville Craig’s Aidyn Tucker (3:30) and Burlington’s Patrick Skrundz (3:25). He is now 11-11 overall.
Cole Braasch placed third at 132 pounds losing only his semifinal match to Luxemburg-Casco’s Isaac Jerabek by a 10-0 score. His three wins were by pin, decision and major decision. He is now 15-7 overall.
Austin Schmidt also tallied a third-place finish at 145 pounds. His loss was also in the semifinals to Kimberly’s Tanner Hart by an 8-0 score. He had two wins and recorded a bye. Schmidt improved to 15-6 overall.
Elliott Anderson placed fourth at 160 pounds as his record is now 16-5. His two wins were by pin and a decision.
Tyler Fink took home a fifth-place finish at 132 pounds losing only his quarterfinal match but rebounding to win his next three matches thanks to two pins and a major decision. He is now 18-4 overall.
Other Blackhawks who placed included Andrew Thompson’s sixth place at 195 pounds. Graiden Monicken’s seventh place finish at 170 pounds and Drew Stark and Carter Benson’s eighth place finishes at 182 and 106 pounds respectively.
As a result of their finishes, B-W finished second in the 15-team invitational with 189 points. Luxemburg-Casco took home the team title with 254 points. Burlington placed third with 153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.