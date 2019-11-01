The Baldwin-Woodville football team had a memorable 2019 Middle Border Conference season as it claimed a share of the championship for the first time since 2010.
They were rewarded for the results as nine players were named all-conference.
Only 13 players were selected to both the offense and defensive teams from the eight schools and the Blackhawks landed two of them – seniors Thomas Albrightson for the offensive line and defensive end/linebackers and Zach Nilssen for tight ends and defensive linemen.
“Thomas is one of the best leaders I have been around,” said B-W coach Dan Keefer. “Great technician on both sides of the ball. He’s got a brilliant football aptitude. His effort is always spectacular!”
As for Nilssen, the head coach describes him as the following: “Tremendous athlete and leader, leads in our team in receptions and yards. Game changer on both sides of the ball.”
B-W was also well represented on the offensive side of the ball as senior quarterback Ross Roemhild was named all-conference.
“He is the heart and soul of our team,” Keefer said. “He has a steadying influence on his teammates.” Roemhild has accounted for over 1,600 yards of offense through 10 games and scored 19 total touchdowns – 16 passing and three running.
Junior running back Isaiah Randall earned honorable mention selection at running back.
“He has a great work ethic,” Keefer said. “He has great patience and vision and has improved steadily all year.” Randall has averaged over 8 yards an attempt and scored 11 touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Brent Paulson nabbed all-conference honors.
“Brent is having a great senior year,” Keefer continued. “His combination of speed, strength and route running are the best we have had here in a long time.” Paulso has averaged over 16 yards a catch.
Senior Tyler Rudd joined Albrightson in the offensive line category.
“Tyler has been a dominant offensive lineman for us this year,” Keefer said. “He is as tough as they come and has helped this team at defensive end as well. He is a difference maker.”
On the defensive side of the ball, fellow senior Tshaj-Luag Lee joined Nilssen for the linemen selections.
“He is a great worker, extremely coachable and is very tough,” Keefer said. “Plays with a fire that is inspiring.”
Senior Jake Lindquist was honored for his work at inside linebacker.
“Few people know how hard Jake has worked to return from an ACL injury last year in week 8,” Keefer noted. “He has a level of passion for the game that is impressive. His speed on defense allows him to make plays all over the field.”
Rounding out the Blackhawks selections is senior Austin Hanson in the secondary.
“Austin is fearless,” Keefer said. “I believe he is the best run stopper at cornerback in the conference and he also excelled in coverage. Pound for pound Austin is maybe the toughest player I have coached.”
New Richmond’s Joey Kidder was named Player of the Year for his exploits as a wide receiver and defensive back. Kidder was one of 10 Tigers also named all-conference as New Richmond shared the conference championship with B-W.
The nine players weren’t the only Blackhawk to be honored. Keefer earned Coach of Year honors.
“To say this is a fun group to coach is an understatement,” Keefer concluded. “We have a lot of depth and outstanding kids that did not make All-MBC and that is the strength of our team.”
Football1.jpg
PHOTOS BY JASON SCHULTE
Pictured from left to right: Tshaj-Luag Lee, Ross Roemhild, Jake Lindquist, Brent Paulson, Tyler Rudd, Zach Nilssen, Thomas Albrightson.
Football2.jpg
Pictured from left to right: Isaiah Randall and Austin Hanson.
