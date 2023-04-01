Five Blackhawks wrestlers named first team all-conference By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 1, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left to right: Cole Braasch, Ty Fink, Graiden Monicken, Colton Hush, Drake Gartmann and Mason Baribeau. Missing is Hunter Gartmann and Austin Schmidt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five Baldwin-Woodville wrestlers were named to the Middle Border Conference first team. They earned the status by either being state qualifiers or finishing 6-0 in conference duals. Those five were seniors Tyler Fink at 132 pounds, Hunter Gartmann at 138 pounds, Austin Schmidt at 145 pounds, Mason Baribeau at Heavyweight and junior Colton Hush at 120 pounds. Amery was the conference champion and had the most wrestlers selected to the first team with six. After B-W’s five, Central was next with four. Earning second team status for the Blackhawks were seniors Cole Braasch (126) and Drake Gartmann (138) and sophomore Graiden Monicken 152 pounds. Central ended up with the most wrestlers on the three teams with 10. Ellsworth finished with nine and Baldwin-Woodville had eight. Out of the 42 selections on the three teams, 16 were seniors, 11 were juniors, nine were sophomores and six were freshmen. Koy Hopke of Amery was the wrestler of the year. Hopke had an undefeated season at 220 pounds finishing with his third state championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News SCC had 10 wrestlers named all-conference Five Blackhawks wrestlers named first team all-conference Carlson wins 3,200 at River Falls Opener Meet Fritts finishes third in 400 run in season-opener Gov. Evers approves WIS 65 expansion project in St. Croix County Nilssen’s announces recall of packaged side pork ‘Community Service’ month at the Legion Auxiliary Ribbons for Reese Most Popular From the Editor's Desk:The top 10 athletes Baldwin man charged with possession of child pornography From the Editor's Desk: Who is the best Baldwin-Woodville athlete of all-time? Gov. Evers approves WIS 65 expansion project in St. Croix County North Hudson proposed trail construction costs increase by $211k Upcoming Events Apr 1 Egg Hunt and Spring Activities - Hammond Sat, Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1 Community Egg Hunt - Wilson Sat, Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1 Community Easter Egg Hunt - Roberts Sat, Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1 Grand Reopening - Treasures from the Heart Sat, Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1 Easter Eggstravaganza - Baldwin Sat, Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1 ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at UW-River Falls Sat, Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1 ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at UW-River Falls Sat, Apr 1, 2023 Apr 2 ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at UW-River Falls Sun, Apr 2, 2023 Apr 2 The Lion King Jr. Sun, Apr 2, 2023 Apr 4 Community Supper - Baldwin Tue, Apr 4, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
