Five Baldwin-Woodville football players were selected to the Middle Border Conference first team.
Senior Keegan Ofstie qualified as an inside linebacker.
“Keegan was a three-year starter and two-time all-MBC selection at inside linebacker,” explained B-W coach Dan Keefer. “Keegan led our team in tackles (67), had four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He also led the team in rushing with 647 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a terrific offseason and was selected as a captain and has opportunities to play college football if he wants to.”
Junior Masen Werner earned a selection in the defensive back category.
“He was outstanding in his role as a free safety this year,” Keefer concluded. “He had four interceptions and was very solid in his run support. Masen is a very smart football player and a strong communicator. He had 24 tackles this season. He also led our team in passing yards and touchdowns.”
Junior Eli Coenen was named for his achievements on the defensive line. He finished with 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
“He improved consistently throughout the season and is a key piece for the 2022 Blackhawk football team,” Keefer stated. “He has amazing potential with a 6’5,” 195 pound frame.”
On the offensive side, sophomore Noah Sarauer was honored on the offensive line.
“Noah is the first sophomore offensive lineman voted all-Middle Border Conference from Baldwin-Woodville since I have coached here,” Keefer continued. “Noah is a hard worker that has a great combination of strength, agility and interference. He has a very bright future.”
Davis Paulsen earned the rare double-double of all-conference spots in boys soccer and football. The junior was 17-for-19 in point after touchdowns and one-for-four in field goals.
“He made a 44-yard field goal against Sparta and was a weapon with his strong leg, sending seven kickoffs into the end zone,” Keefer said. “He also contributed to us pinning our opponent inside the 20 yard line 7 other times this year.”
Senior Sam Hush recorded the final B-W spot as an honorable mention selection at wide receiver.
“He had 15 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns and also had 43 carries for 219 yards from his slot position,” Keefer concluded. “Sam was selected as a captain for us and he also played very well at defensive back this year.”
St. Croix Central’s Carson Hinzman was named player of the year, while Osceola’s Scott Newton earned coach of the year. Ellsworth’s Jason Janke nabbed assistant coach of the year.
