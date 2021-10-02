It was a record setting regular season for the St. Croix Central girls golf team.
The Panthers shot its lowest nine-hole score ever at Bristol Ridge (173) and its lowest 18-hole score ever at Clifton Hollow (341).
At the conference championship meet Sept. 22 at Krooked Kreek, Central clinched having five golfers being named to all-conference teams, another school record.
Sally Vangsness earned first team honors based on her play during the seven conference meets. At the conference meet, she shot a 77 to earn medalist honors, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot. Salay earned Player of the Year honors with Vangsness placing second.
Three Central golfers earned second team selections – Sydney Burgess, Sarah McHenry and Gil Holme. Holme shot a personal best 92, McHenry carded a 95 and Burgess finished with a 96 at the conference meet.
“She’s really starting to peak at the right time, which is exactly what we want,” said SCC coach Logan Kimberly about Holme.
Although her score of 105 didn’t count, Janessa Olson earned enough points throughout the season to earn honorable mention status.
Prescott won the championship meet with a 339 and were the overall conference champion. Central placed second with a 360 and Somerset was third at 404.
“Even with all of our regular season success, our girls have high postseason goals, and we know our work isn’t done yet,” Kimberly said.
Step one is the regional tournament at Clifton Highlands in Prescott Sept. 29.
