The St. Croix Central football team scored three touchdowns in the second half to defeat Amery 42-14 Sept. 30.

Sam Fischer reached the end zone five times. He scored on two four-yard runs, a seven-yard run and a 41-yard run. He also caught a 57-yard pass from Caden Wester.

