The St. Croix Central football team scored three touchdowns in the second half to defeat Amery 42-14 Sept. 30.
Sam Fischer reached the end zone five times. He scored on two four-yard runs, a seven-yard run and a 41-yard run. He also caught a 57-yard pass from Caden Wester.
A.J. Holmgren scored SCC’s final touchdown, a 44-yard run.
Koy Hopke scored both touchdowns for Amery and finished with 81 yards rushing.
Central is now 3-2 in the conference and 5-2 overall. The Warriors are now 1-4 and 1-6.
SCC hosts B-W (4-1, 5-1) 7 p.m. Friday in its regular season home finale.
Somerset 26, SCC 0
Somerset football team came to St. Croix Central Sept. 23 and left with an impressive win, ruining the Panthers’ Homecoming week.
Caymen Gebheim finished with 32 rushes for 183 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans. His first touchdown was on a one-yard run in the second quarter as Somerset went for the touchdown on a 4th-and-1. His final touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard run to ice the victory.
Kane Donnelly was six-for-nine for 84 yards and a touchdown. That pass went to Andy Rojas for a 17-yard scoring reception in the first quarter.
Central couldn’t do anything offensively. The Panthers finished with a season low 83 yards total offense. Caden Wester completed one pass out of 12 attempts for 31 yards, while Sam Fischer was the leading rusher with 31 yards.
