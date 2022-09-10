Findlay posts top 12 finish at SCC meet

Zack Ambrose believed incoming freshman Ian Findlay could give the Baldwin-Woodville boys cross country a shot in the arm.
“He has some promising talent,” the B-W coach said about Findlay.
Findlay proved his coach right in the Blackhawks’ season opening meet Sept. 1 at St. Croix Central as he placed 11th with a time of 19 minutes, 4.8 seconds.
Riley Laesch was the next B-W runner as he took 72nd (23:20.5), followed by Hayden Wilson, who placed 83rd (24:11). Noah Schommer was 105th (28:47.4).
Altoona edged Glenwood City to take the team title, 76-80. St. Croix Central was third with 85. Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams beat Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik by three seconds to take the individual title. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks finished third.
Meanwhile, the girls had three runners place in the top 15 to place fourth overall with 117.
St. Croix Central used four runners in the top 10 to place first with 40 points. New Richmond was second with 54. Prescott finished third with 99.
Adison Wilde led the Blackhawks with a 12th place finish (23:59.6), while Miley Smith, in her first varsity meet took 14th (24:02.6). Natalie Bolstad finished 15th (24:03). Lucy Lovestrand raced to a 30th place finish (25:52.3) and Lavinia Kool rounded out the B-W scoring at 46th place (27:17.4).
Altoona’a Greta Peters was the individual champion at 20:18.8, followed by New Richmond’s Marah Benedict (20:24) and SCC’s Addy Swanson (21:43.9).
