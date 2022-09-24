Another cross country meet, another top 10 finish for Baldwin-Woodville’s Ian Findlay.
The freshman took ninth at the Osceola Invitational Sept. 17 as over 165 runners competed.
“Our freshman continue to be impressive as Ian Findlay finishing ninth, Miley Smith was 22ndand Brady Bolstad becoming one of our top three runners,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose said.
Findlay posted a time of 18 minutes, 13.5 seconds. Riley Laesch took 58th(21:21.4), while Bolstad was 60th(21:34.7).
Hayden Wilson finished 77th(23:18.2) and Noah Schommer rounded out the B-W scoring with an 83rdplace finish (24:02.3).
Baldwin-Woodville finished ninth overall with 286 points. Osceola had five runners place in the top 16 to win the team title with 52 points. Mahtomedi was second with 67. Park Cottage Grove finished third with 79.
Smith led the girls with a 22ndplace finish as her time was 23:02.5. Natalie Bolstad was 25that 23:11.7. Lucy Lovestrand took 46th(24:49.8) as Lavinia Kool finished 57th(26:00.3). Hope Heutmaker completed the B-W scoring with a 62ndplace finish (26:53.8).
The girls finished seventh with 212 points. Holmen had three runners in the top four to win the team title with 33 points. Osceola finished second with 56 as St. Croix Central was third with 93.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 20:07.3. Holmen’s Sabrina Lechnir and Anabella Filips earned second and third places.
“We had seven personal bests out of 14 total performances,” Ambrose said. “Lucy Lovestrand cut off a minute from her previous best, while Brady Bolstad took off over 90 seconds.”
The Blackhawks are off until Oct. 1 when they compete at the New Richmond Invitational.
“There are usually a handful of Division 1 teams along with some good teams in our sectional and conference,” Ambrose concluded. “It will probably be the best competition we see all season.”
